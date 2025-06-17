Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in American Tower by 193.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.08. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

