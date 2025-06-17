Brighton Jones LLC Buys 152 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.09. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

