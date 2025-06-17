Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

