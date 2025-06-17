414 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after buying an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after buying an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $328.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.