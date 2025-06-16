Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,776,029.22. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,666 shares of company stock valued at $38,465,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

