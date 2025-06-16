Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

