Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.46.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

