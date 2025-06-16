PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 5.3%

PayPal stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.