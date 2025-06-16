NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Cintas by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

