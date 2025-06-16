NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SLB opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

