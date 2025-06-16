NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

