NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE USB opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

