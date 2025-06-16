NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 4,007 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,813 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.