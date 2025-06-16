NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 169.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $244.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,776,029.22. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

