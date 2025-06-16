Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.