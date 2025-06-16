Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $65.52 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,638 shares of company stock worth $9,632,165. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

