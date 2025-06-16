Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

