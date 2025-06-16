General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

