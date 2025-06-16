FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after buying an additional 6,991,866 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after buying an additional 1,232,040 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 939,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 888,800 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

