Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,634 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

