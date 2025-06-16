Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 140 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,624,719,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,546,000 after purchasing an additional 826,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

CRH Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CRH opened at $89.96 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

