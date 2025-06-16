Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.