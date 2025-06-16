Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

