Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,648.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,638 shares of company stock worth $9,632,165. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of KR stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.