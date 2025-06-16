Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,648.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,638 shares of company stock worth $9,632,165. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
