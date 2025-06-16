Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $13,896,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $132.16 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

