Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Adobe Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.68 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $420.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

