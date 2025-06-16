Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

