CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of KEY opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.