CX Institutional Takes $130,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,398,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

