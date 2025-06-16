CX Institutional Makes New $162,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,500,000 after acquiring an additional 226,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,550,000 after acquiring an additional 517,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

