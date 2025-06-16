CVA Family Office LLC Sells 341 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in DexCom by 100.2% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 103.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $81.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.