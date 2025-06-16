CVA Family Office LLC Sells 169 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after buying an additional 696,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,895,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of EW opened at $75.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,845. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.