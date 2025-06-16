CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

