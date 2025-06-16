CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $10,212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,489,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,387,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

