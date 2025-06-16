CVA Family Office LLC Buys 88 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $2,581,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $13,896,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 785.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $132.16 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

