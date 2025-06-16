CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 159.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0%

MNST opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

