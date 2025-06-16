Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 522 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $140.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.