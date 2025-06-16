Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,825,058.25. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,759 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,479. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Stephens cut their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

