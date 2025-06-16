Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

