Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 66 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $345,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $180.04 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

