Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK opened at $292.16 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.