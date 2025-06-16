Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 10,331 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $310.41 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.01 and a 200 day moving average of $292.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

