795 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,012,000 after purchasing an additional 392,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,789,000 after purchasing an additional 144,599 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $310.41 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

