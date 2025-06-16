3,000 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,856 shares of company stock worth $35,537,155. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.