1,768 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY opened at $127.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $129.46. The firm has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 49.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
