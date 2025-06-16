1,170 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

MMC stock opened at $217.19 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

