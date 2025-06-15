Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

