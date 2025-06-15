Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

