Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.