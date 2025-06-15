Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. FMR LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after purchasing an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of WHR stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.